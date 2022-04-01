Left Menu

Govt introduces 'The Indian Antarctic Bill 2022' in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday introduced 'The Indian Antarctic Bill 2022' in Lok Sabha on Friday.

01-04-2022
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday introduced 'The Indian Antarctic Bill 2022' in Lok Sabha on Friday. The Bill aims to provide a regulatory framework for India's research activities in the Antarctic and protect the Antarctic ecosystem. It also aims to implement the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources and the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty.

Both Houses of Parliament will discuss several private bills on Friday. The second half of the Budget session of Parliament resumed on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)

