Maha home minister: Will check veracity of “threat to Modi” email
- India
Maharashtra police will check the veracity of an email claiming threat to the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Friday.
The minister was referring to reports that the email, sent to the Mumbai office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), had claimed that 20 sleeper cells with 20 kg of RDX were activated in a bid to assassinate Modi.
“We will ascertain the veracity of the email and investigate the matter,” the minister told reporters here.
A police official said the email being referred to is two months old.
