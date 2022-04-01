Left Menu

Somaiya claims Maha minister Mushrif has 'benami' properties worth Rs 100 crore

It is the responsibility of the Thackeray-Pawar government referring to states MVA government to probe where the money came from. PTI SPK RSY RSY

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-04-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 19:28 IST
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday said he has handed over to the Income Tax department what he claimed was a list of 'benami' properties of NCP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Hasan Mushrif worth over Rs 100 crore.

Talking to reporters after visiting the I-T Department office here, the former Lok Sabha MP also alleged that over Rs 100 crore was transferred to a sugar factory (in which Mushrif's family members are directors) by laundering money through 47 companies.

''Our demand is that all these 'benami' properties (real estate in someone else's name) be seized. It is the responsibility of the Thackeray-Pawar government (referring to state's MVA government) to probe where the money came from. Why has the Thackeray-Pawar government failed to initiate a probe?'' he asked.

In the past, Mushrif has denied corrupiton allegations levelled against him by Somaiya. PTI SPK RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

