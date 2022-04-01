Left Menu

Nepal's prime minister visits BJP headquarters, meets Nadda

Deuba is on a three-day visit to India. This is his first visit to the country after becoming the prime minister of Nepal.

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba visited the BJP headquarters here on Friday and met its president J P Nadda and other leaders from the ruling party.

Deuba is on a three-day visit to India. This is his first visit to the country after becoming the prime minister of Nepal.

''Had a courtesy meeting with Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in New Delhi. India and Nepal are not only neighbours but are also very close from religion, culture, language and historical point of view. I wish for Nepal's progress and prosperity,'' Nadda said in a tweet.

Sources said the two leaders discussed strengthening the ties between their parties and also dwelt on the historical relations between the two neighbours.

Deuba was welcomed by Nadda and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) overseas affairs cell head, Vijay Chauthaiwale, among others.

