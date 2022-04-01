Left Menu

Sikkim Assembly mourns demise of ex-CM B B Gooroong

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 01-04-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 20:30 IST
Sikkim Assembly mourns demise of ex-CM B B Gooroong
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA) on Friday paid tributes to former Chief Minister B B Gooroong, who had passed away on March 28.

Speaker L B Das read out obituary reference about Gooroong and paid fulsome tributes to the departed leader.

He also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang recalled his long association with the Ex-CM and said that he had made valuable contributions to the socio-political development of Sikkim.

The state has lost a true democrat and a pro-people politician and the void cannot be filled, he added.

Gooroong, aged 93, had breathed his last on March 28 at his residence in Lumsey, Gangtok. He is survived by two sons, a daughter, and grandchildren.

Gooroong had served as the third Chief Minister of Sikkim from May 11-24, 1984.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022