UK PM Johnson says Yemen truce 'a window of opportunity' for peace

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 23:05 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday welcomed the agreement of a nationwide truce in Yemen.

"We now have a window of opportunity to finally secure peace and end the humanitarian suffering – I urge all parties to work towards a lasting political solution," he said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

