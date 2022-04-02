Left Menu

PM Modi greets people on Navratri, Vikram Samvat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of the beginning of Navratri and also the traditional Indian new year, which is celebrated as different festivals in different parts of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 08:14 IST
PM Modi greets people on Navratri, Vikram Samvat
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of the beginning of Navratri and also the traditional Indian new year, which is celebrated as different festivals in different parts of India. ''Happy Navratri to all countrymen. May this festival of the worship of Shakti infuse new energy in everyone's life,'' he tweeted. May Vikram Samvat bring new enthusiasm and zeal to your life, he said in another tweet. Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Gudi Padwa; various festivals celebrated in different parts of the country to mark the traditional new year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India
4
40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022