'Hunar Haats' have promoted entrepreneurship, say participating artisans

'Hunar Haats' have promoted entrepreneurship among artisans and provided a medium for economic upliftment of backward sections among minorities, with crafts persons showcasing their products at its various editions, say participants.

Tahira Begum from Assam's Silchar, engaged in wooden antique furniture, said, ''We are happy with our sale at Hunar Haat and can now get school fees deposited for my daughter who is in class 2.'' 'Hunar Haats' have promoted entrepreneurship among artisans, she said.

The 39th 'Hunar Haat', a flagship initiative of the minority affairs ministry, is being held in Chandigarh till April 3, while its 40th edition will be organised in Mumbai from April 15. Joheb from Hyderabad, who has set up Hyderabadi biryani stall at various editions of the Hunar Haat, said, ''I had a huge debt during the Covid crisis. But thanks to Hunar Haat, I am now debt free. Hunar Haats have helped in upliftment of backward sections among minority communities.'' Mehjabeen Bano from Delhi, a differently-abled artisan who regularly participates in Hunar Haats, said she has bought her own house with the earning from there.

Another participant who has had food stalls in Hunar Haats said she was able to send her own abroad for studies after getting a boost in her earnings through Hunar Haat.

Speaking with reporters here, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said more than nine lakh artisans and crafts persons have been provided employment opportunities through 39 'Hunar Haats'. The Modi government's 'Hunar Haats' have become a perfect and powerful platform for ''preservation, protection and promotion" of ancestral and traditional legacy of artisans, Naqvi said.

He said that more than 50 per cent of those benefiting from the organisation of Hunar Haats by the ministry are women artisans. 'Hunar Haats' have given wings to the aspirations of these women artisans, the minister added.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has organised a total of 39 'Hunar Haats' till date in cities across the country including New Delhi, Puducherry, Mumbai, Prayagraj, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Indore, Ranchi, Rampur, Mysuru, Bhopal, Panaji, Dehradun, Vrindavan, Surat, Guwahati and Chandigarh.

'Hunar Haat' is also available on digital or online platform and the GeM (Government E-Marketplace) portal of the commerce ministry. Artisans and crafts persons are receiving large-scale online orders from government departments as well as the private sector.

Several backward sections of the Muslim community have been included into the mainstream economy through 'Hunar Haats', officials said.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others have visited Hunar Haats and encouraged indigenous artisans and crafts persons.

'Hunar Haats' will be organised in Noida, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Patna, Mumbai, Jammu, Chennai, Agra, Prayagraj, Goa, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Kota, Sikkim, Srinagar, Leh, Shillong, Ranchi, Agartala, among other places, in future, officials said.

