Punjab’s AAP govt ‘bachha’ party: Haryana minister Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday dubbed Punjab’s AAP government a “bachha party”, lacking “complete knowledge of issues”.

Vij's remark came a day after the Punjab assembly passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state.

Vij also termed Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann government as being at the “infancy stage” whose “milk teeth have not broken yet”.

Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana.

“The government which has come in Punjab is a 'bachha party'. It does not have complete knowledge of issues,” Vij said reacting to the resolution passed by the Punjab assembly.

Vij also accused the Mann government of raking the issue of Chandigarh while ignoring other related issues. “The issue of Chandigarh is there but it is not the only issue. There are other issues which are connected to it. There is SYL water (issue), (the issue of) Hindi speaking areas. They have not spoken on those issues. Whenever there will be a decision, it will be a single one. There cannot be different decisions,” Vij added.

Replying to another question, Vij called the AAP a ''fraud party.'' “It was born out of deception. There was never an agenda in the Anna Hazare movement that a political party would be formed. But some mischievous elements played with the sentiments of people and formed a political party. A party which is born out of deception will play fraud at every step,” alleged Vij in Panchkula while talking to reporters.

To another question, Vij asked the AAP what happened to it in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur as he was targeting it over its performance in these states during the recent assembly elections.

“The situation in Punjab was different. It is not a victory of the AAP, it is a defeat of some people,” said Vij.

The AAP stormed to power after winning 92 seats of the 117-assembly segments in Punjab.

On Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said Chandigarh is and will remain the capital of Haryana and Punjab. Both the states have several other issues to talk about apart from Chandigarh, a state government statement quoting him had said here.

