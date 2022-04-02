Dynastic political parties 'threat' to democracy in India, says J P Nadda

Dynastic political parties were a ''threat'' to democracy in India, claimed BJP chief J P Nadda on Saturday while asserting that only his party was based on ideology.

Addressing a Scheduled Tribes Sammelan of the BJP in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, he took a swipe at the INC, saying there is ''nothing 'Indian', 'national' or 'Congress' in it''.

''It has become a party of a family and of a brother and sister,'' Nadda said.

He said there are other dynastic political parties in the country such as the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, K Chandrashekhar Rao's TDP in Telangana, and the NCP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

''Initially, these become regional parties and later turn into dynastic parties,'' the BJP chief said.

''The BJP has the largest following and we will move forward but we should understand that these parties are a threat to the democracy of the country. It's not good for democracy,'' Nadda said.

He asserted that BJP is the only political party in India that is based on ideology. Nadda also said that Parliament is running well under the BJP's leadership.

