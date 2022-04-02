Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray flags off two metro lines in Mumbai

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off two metro lines - Metro 2A and Metro 7, in Mumbai on Saturday.

02-04-2022
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray flags off two metro lines. Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off two metro lines - Metro 2A and Metro 7, in Mumbai on Saturday. Trains on the new Mumbai Metro lines will function between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, State Cabinet Ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde were also present on the occasion. However, BJP boycotted today's metro inauguration program as the Maharashtra government did not invite BJP leader and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis.

This step taken by the Maharashtra government holds importance as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election is slated to be held this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

