Pakistan PM accuses United States of backing move to oust him
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the move to remove him was an attempt at regime change backed by the United States. The White House has denied that the United States is seeking to remove Khan from power after he made similar accusations in the past days.
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 02-04-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 18:47 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the move to remove him was an attempt at regime change backed by the United States. Khan is facing a vote to oust him on Sunday.
Khan told a group of foreign journalists that, "the move to oust me is (a) blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States". The White House has denied that the United States is seeking to remove Khan from power after he made similar accusations in the past days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Imran Khan
- Khan
- United States
- Pakistan
- House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna named to National Security Commission on Emerging Biotech
Jharkhand Governor returns 'Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill' to State govt with suggestions
Uttarakhand CM Dhami greets people on Holi, wishes for prosperity in peoples' lives
Jharkhand: Rs 25 lakh looted from ATM along NH 2
Yogi Adityanath inspects Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan zoo in UP's Gorakhpur