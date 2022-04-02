Left Menu

AIADMK announces protests against TN govt's property tax hike

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-04-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 22:21 IST
The AIADMK will be holding state-wide protests in Tamil Nadu next week against the ruling DMK's property tax revision, the main opposition party said on Saturday.

The demonstrations by the party workers on April 5 will also highlight the other unfulfilled poll-time promises of the DMK, AIADMK top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami said in a statement here.

Effecting a revision after 24 years, the state government today announced a hike in property tax across the state with a view to mop up revenue, a move that did not go down well even with DMK's alliance parties--the Congress and CPI (M).

Panneerselvam, the party Coordinator and joint coordinator Palaniswami said 'grand' agitations to 'condemn' the ruling DMK over the aforesaid issues will be held in all district headquarters in the state on Tuesday.

The two leaders said the agitations will demand the rollback of the hike.

They also hit out at the DMK for allegedly discontinuing initiatives taken forward during the previous regime, such as the Amma mini clinics.

