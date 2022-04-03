Nepal PM Deuba visits temples in Varanasi

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba arrived in Varanasi on Sunday and offered prayers at the famous Kal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples.

Deuba was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport here in the morning.

Later, the Nepalese PM visited Kal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples and paid obeisance there. Deuba was accompanied by Adityanath.

The Nepalese PM is likely to visit Pashupatinath temple located at Lalita Ghat and hold a meeting with the chief minister, officials said.

