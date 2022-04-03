Left Menu

Chairman of Legislative Council ends ties with JD(S), to join BJP

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-04-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 19:33 IST
Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti on Sunday said he would join the BJP and likely be its candidate for the upcoming MLC polls from West Teachers' constituency.

Horatti, elected as MLC seven successive times from 1980, has ended his association with the JD(S).

''...the time has come to join (BJP), not sure when...all (BJP) leaders have told me, I have also accepted it...they have not announced a candidate from this constituency for my sake,'' Horatti said.

Speaking to reporters, he said JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy too said he has no objections to Horatti's decision.

''I'm still the chairman, I will join the BJP ahead of filing nomination, once the elections are declared....all leaders, including Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) and Yediyurappa (BJP leader), have agreed. Yediyurappa called me yesterday (Saturday) and said J P Nadda (BJP national president) has agreed, things are almost final,'' he added.

Considered to be among the senior-most MLCs, Horatti was seen as JD(S)'s prominent face from north Karnataka.

He had been State Education Minister, and been elected as the Chairman of the Legislative Council in February 2021.

The MLC polls from graduates' and teachers' constituencies are expected in June or July. PTI KSU NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

