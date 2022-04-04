Serbia's ruling party set to come first in parliamentary vote - projection

The ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) is set to come first in Serbia’s parliamentary election on Sunday with 43.6% of votes, according to a projection by pollsters Ipsos and CeSID, based on a sample of the partial polling station count.

The United for Victory opposition alliance is set to come second with 12.9% of the votes, while the Socialist Party of Serbia is seen third with 11.6% of the votes.

