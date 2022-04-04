Left Menu

04-04-2022
6 newly elected Rajya Sabha members take oath
Six newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs, including two from the BJP and one from the Congress, took oath in the House on Monday.

Pabitra Margherita (BJP, Assam); Rwngwra Narzary (UPPL, Assam); Jebi Mather Hisham (Congress, Kerala); Sandosh Kumar (CPI, Kerala); A A Rahim (CPI-M, Kerala); and S Phangnon Konyak (BJP, Nagaland) were the members who took oath in the Upper House of Parliament.

Before taking their seat in the House, every member of the Rajya Sabha is required to take oath before the President or some person appointed in that behalf by him.

