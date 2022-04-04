Kerala: INTUC insists trade union is feeder organisation of Congress

The Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) on Monday criticised Kerala Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan's claim that the trade union outfit was not a feeder organisation of the Congress party, saying both are intertwined.

INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan said the official document of the AICC states that the outfit is a feeder organisation of the Congress.

''All-India Congress leaders attend INTUC events. Congress and INTUC are not two. They are organisations that are intertwined,'' Chandrasekharan told reporters here.

Last week, Satheesan, a Congress leader, had said that INTUC was not a feeder organisation of the Congress party, but an outfit with people who are associated with the Congress.

Workers of the INTUC had taken out a protest march at Changanassery town near Kottayam against Satheesan's remarks.

The Congress leader had made the remarks while condemning the alleged untoward incidents occurred in connection with the national strike called by the joint platform of central trade unions against ''the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies'' of the central government last week.

