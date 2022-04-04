Russia's Putin hails allies on election wins

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the Moscow-friendly leaders of Hungary and Serbia on winning elections.

In a letter sent Monday to Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban whose right-wing Fidesz party won a landslide victory in Sunday's vote, Putin said that "despite the difficult international situation, the further development of bilateral partnership fully conforms to the interests of peoples of Russia and Hungary," according to the Kremlin.

Putin also congratulated Serbian President Alexandar Vucic on his re-election Sunday, saying that the outcome of the vote confirms a "broad public support" for his independent foreign policies. The Russian leader voiced hope that Vucic's activities will help further strengthen the "strategic partnership" between Russia and Serbia.

--- Moscow: Russia's top diplomat has dismissed Ukraine's accusations that Russian troops committed atrocities against its civilians as a staged provocation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the start of his talks Monday with U.N. Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths that Moscow sees the Ukrainian claim of a massacre of civilians in Bucha outside Kyiv as "a provocation that posed a direct threat to global peace and security." Lavrov noted that Russia has called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council but the U.K. that currently chairs it refused to convene it. He vowed to press the demand for holding the meeting.

Ukrainian authorities said the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in areas outside the Ukrainian capital after last week's withdrawal of Russian troops, many with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture. A growing number of world leaders have voiced outrage and called for tougher sanctions against Moscow.

Lavrov charged that the mayor of Bucha made no mention of atrocities against civilians a day after Russian troops left Bucha on Wednesday, but two days later scores of bodies were photographed scattered in the streets in what the Russian minister described as a "stage-managed anti-Russian provocation." --- Tirana: The leaders of Albania and Kosovo have harshly condemned what they say is evidence of brutal killings of Ukrainian civilians by Russian troops and urged the world to hold Russia accountable.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said the bodies found after Russian soldiers left Bucha, near Kyiv, are "shocking" and strongly urged for an independent investigation "of such horrible crimes." "Nothing can ever excuse such cruelty. What a pain and what a shame!" he tweeted.

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti said the bodies found in Bucha reminded him of similar atrocities committed in his country during the 1998-1999 war between ethnic Albanian independent fighters and Serbian forces.

"Mass graves, people brutally killed with body parts missing, burned houses and cities turned to rubble are all familiar scenes from genocidal regimes," he posted Monday on Twitter.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008, nine years after a bloody conflict between Serbia and Albanian separatists in Kosovo, then a Serbian province, which killed more than 12,000 people and left about 1,600 still missing.

"The perpetrators of the Bucha Massacre must be brought to justice and Russia must be held accountable," he said.

Both Albania and Kosovo have joined calls for hard-hitting sanctions on Russia to be imposed by the European Union and the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)