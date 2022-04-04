Rwandan court maintains 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's 25-year sentence

A Rwandan appeals court on Monday kept the existing 25-year sentence for Paul Rusesabagina, who was portrayed in the movie "Hotel Rwanda" sheltering hundreds of people during the 1994 genocide, rejecting a bid to extend it to life in prison. Rusesabagina, 67, was convicted in September on eight terrorism charges related to the activities of an organisation opposed to President Paul Kagame's rule, and is being held in a Rwandan prison.

He has denied all the charges and refused to take part in the trial, which he and his supporters denounced as a politically motivated sham. He was not in court in Kigali on Monday to hear the decision from judge Emmanuel Kamere, who said there was no reason to extend his sentence.

Prosecutors in February called the existing sentence too lenient, given the gravity of the charges and the impact of the alleged crimes.

