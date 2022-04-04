Punjab Cong MP Ravneet Singh Bittu meets PM Modi
Congress MP from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and is learnt to have discussed issues related to the state's development.
''Today met the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Sh. @narendramodi ji and discussed issues of Punjab,'' Bittu tweeted after the meeting.
Bittu, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana and is the grandson of former chief minister Beant Singh, met the prime minister at his Parliament office.
Sources said Bittu had earlier sought time from the prime minister to discuss issues concerning Punjab.
