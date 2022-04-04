Left Menu

BJP MLC Yashwant Singh expelled for anti-party activities: Spokesperson

In his letter to Singh, Shukla said there had been complaints he has fielded his son Vikrant Singh from the Azamgarh-Mau local body authority seat of the UP Vidhan Parishad against the BJPs official candidate and is also campaigning for him, he said.On the basis of reports from regional leaders, the state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh expelled him with immediate effect for six years for doing anti-party activities, Dixit added.

The BJP on Monday expelled its legislative council member Yashwant Singh from the party for six years on charges of anti-party activities.

Singh was informed about his expulsion through a letter sent to him by the BJP's state general secretary and party headquarters in-charge Govind Narayan Shukla, party's media incharge Manish Dixit said. In his letter to Singh, Shukla said there had been complaints he has fielded his son Vikrant Singh from the Azamgarh-Mau local body authority seat of the UP Vidhan Parishad against the BJP’s official candidate and is also campaigning for him, he said.

On the basis of reports from regional leaders, the state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh expelled him with immediate effect for six years for doing anti-party activities, Dixit added. The biennial election for the legislative council's 36 of the 37 vacant seats is slated for later this month.

Yashwant Singh, who was a Smajwadi Party MLC in 2017, had quit his seat for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after he was sworn in after the 2017 assembly elections but was not a member of either House.

Singh had quit his seat to facilitate Adityanath's election from his seat.

Singh was later sent to the legislative council by the BJP.

The BJP has made Arun Yadav its official candidate from Azamgarh-Mau local bodies seat of the UP Vidhan Parishad.

