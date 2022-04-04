Left Menu

Local Cong leader killed in Ludhiana

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 04-04-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 23:51 IST
Local Cong leader killed in Ludhiana
A local Congress leader was allegedly killed by two supporters of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the Swantar Nagar locality here, police said on Monday.

Station House Officer Namdev Singh said there was a dispute over the construction of a building belonging to Congress leader Mangat Ram, who was the president of ward number 12.

Two supporters of the SAD had objected to the construction and had filed a complaint with the municipal corporation.

On Sunday, the Akali supporters allegedly attacked Ram with sticks, which led to his death.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday met the family members of Ram.

He alleged that there was lawlessness in the state and people have started feeling unsafe.

There has been a spurt in the cases of murders, loots and snatching throughout the state after the formation of the AAP government, Sidhu alleged.

Talking to reporters, the former president of the Punjab Congress said the last rites of the deceased would not be performed until the killers are arrested.

He said that the police commissioner's office would be 'gheroed' on Wednesday if the killers were not arrested by that time.

Sidhu was accompanied by many local senior Congress leaders, including Rakesh Pandey, Sanjay Talwar, Surendra Dawar (all former MLAs) and District Congress President Ashwini Sharma.

In a tweet, Sidhu said, “Visited family of Mangat Ram, ward Presi. from Ludhiana, who was murdered at his doorstep. Series of political murders in Punjab. Will leave no stone unturned until justice is delivered. Law & order in Punjab at its lowest. Another man shot in Phagwara, 5 Killed in Gurdaspur.” PTI COR CHS SUN ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

