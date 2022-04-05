Mamata pans Centre for hike in commodity prices, demands all-party meet

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday flayed the BJP-led central government for ''skyrocketing'' prices of commodities, and urged it to call an all-party meeting to find solutions to "ongoing economic problems".

Banerjee also alleged that the Centre allowed steep price hikes of petrol and diesel to divert attention from the "atrocities" carried out by the saffron party in non-BJP states.

''The Centre has no plans to deal with the rise in prices of commodities. The BJP is responsible for this crisis; it's their return gift to the country after winning the Uttar Pradesh elections," she told reporters at the state secretariat.

''Instead of using agencies like the CBI and ED against opposition parties, the Centre must convene an all-party meeting to resolve the ongoing economic problems,'' the chief minister added. She also criticised the central government for not acting against smuggling of coal and cattle from ''states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh'' through Bengal to neighbouring Bangladesh.

''Why should I have to face problems with regards to this? Vehicles illegally carrying coal and cattle arrive from other states and pass through Bengal. Why is the Centre not bothered about it," Banerjee said. Commenting on the evacuation of around 17,000 students from war-ravaged Ukraine, Banerjee said the Union government must clear the air over the future of their education in India. "As far as Bengal is concerned, I will appeal to the Medical Council of India to allow us to offer internships to students hailing from the state, who have returned from Ukraine,'' she said.

