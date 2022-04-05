Zelenskiy says Ukraine-Russia talks 'only option' but he may not hold talks with Putin
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 05-04-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 13:13 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday holding negotiations with Russia was the only option for his country although the possibility of having talks was now a "challenge".
But in comments broadcast on national television, he said it was possible that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin would not personally hold talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Israel good place for holding talks with Russia
Zelenskyy denounces Russian bombing of school
10 million Ukrainians forced to flee homes amid Russian invasion
Ukraine says no to Russia demands of laying down arms in Mariupol
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine refuses to surrender Mariupol as Russia warns of humanitarian 'catastrophe'