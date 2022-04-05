Gujarat Congress to launch Ahmedabad-New Delhi padyatra

The Congress will launch a 'padyatra' or foot march from Gandhi Ashram here in Gujarat on Wednesday with an aim to showcase the role played by the party in India's freedom struggle and its contribution in nation building post-independence, it was announced on Tuesday.

The 1,200-km-long ''Azadi Gaurav Yatra'' will cover five Gujarat districts in the first ten days and will conclude at Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in New Delhi, on June 1, party leaders said here.

The event is being organised to commemorate 75 years of India's independence and more than 1,000 trained volunteers will join the yatra, they said.

''The role of the Congress party in independence will be presented through tabloids during the ''Azadi Gaurav Yatra'' in five districts of Gujarat. There will also be a glimpse of contribution made by the Congress party since independence,'' said Lalji Desai, Chief Organiser, Congress Seva Dal.

The yatra will be marked by cultural events, including traditional performances by local artists.

''In order to connect with different communities, food collected from donors during the trip will be stored with the idea of ''Anna Mile To Man Mile.'' (connecting hearts through food),'' he told reporters.

The place where the night camp will be pitched during the 10-day yatra within Gujarat, a programme, ''Ek Sham Shahido Ke Naam'', will be organised to honour those who made sacrifices for the country, Desai said.

Throughout the march, leaflets on the prologue of the Constitution will be handed over to citizens with the slogan, ''Save the Constitution''.

''Azadi Gaurav Yatra'' will be flagged off from Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad by AICC in-charge for Gujarat Raghu Sharma, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor and party MLA and Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathwa, among other leaders.

The programme aims to establish direct connect with over 3 lakh people in the first 10 days when it passes through five Gujarat districts, the party said in a statement. PTI KA PD RSY RSY

