Satyendar Jain a very honest man, ED's case will not pass legal scrutiny: AAP

After the Enforcement Directorate attached assets linked to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's family and companies, the AAP on Tuesday put up a brave face and asserted that the case against him will be dismissed by court as he is a very honest man.

The party alleged that the Union government is using its investigation agency against Jain as the BJP is scared of the rise of the AAP after its stupendous victory in Punjab.

''The way the Kejriwal model (of governance) is being accepted everywhere, we were expecting such a response from the BJP.... The BJP is scared of the expansion of the Aam Aadmi Party across India,'' the party said in a statement.

The Union government had registered several cases against AAP MLAs and ministers but all of them were dismissed in court, it said.

''Satyendar Jain is a staunch honest man and this case will also be completely dismissed,'' the party added.

Senior AAP leader Atishi alleged that the BJP government has been trying to ''scare and intimidate'' her party and its leaders since 2015.

''This is not first time that the BJP government has lodged a case and raided an AAP leader or a minister. It is a regular affair since 2015,'' she told reporters when asked for her comments.

The BJP is scared of the AAP and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's ''honest politics'', she said.

''But I want to tell the central government that AAP leaders and workers are very honest. We are not scared of any FIR and investigation,'' she said.

Several cases have been lodged against AAP leaders and its minister so far and the CBI even raided the residences of Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, but they could not prove any allegation of corruption against any of the leaders, she said.

''No matter how much the central government tries, every allegation will be proved false as those from AAP are very honest,'' she added.

Assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of the family and companies ''beneficially owned and controlled'' by Delhi minister Jain have been provisionally attached in connection with a money-laundering probe against him, the Enforcement Directorate said on Tuesday.

