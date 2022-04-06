White House says will sanction Russia banks, officials on Wednesday
The U.S. and its allies will announce new sanctions against Russian financial institutions and officials on Wednesday, the White House said.
"They will target Russian government officials, their family members, Russian owned financial institutions, also state owned enterprises," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
