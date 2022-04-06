Hong Kong leader says she has not received any resignations from officials
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday she has not received any resignations from officials in her administration amid media reports that her deputy, John Lee, would soon resign to run in a leadership election in May.
Lee's spokesman told Reuters this week he would not comment on media speculation.
Lam was speaking two days after saying she would not run for a second five-year term of office after presiding over a period of unprecedented upheaval in the global financial hub with anti-government protests and COVID-19.
