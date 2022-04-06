Left Menu

Hong Kong leader says she has not received any resignations from officials

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 06-04-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 09:24 IST
Hong Kong leader says she has not received any resignations from officials
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday she has not received any resignations from officials in her administration amid media reports that her deputy, John Lee, would soon resign to run in a leadership election in May.

Lee's spokesman told Reuters this week he would not comment on media speculation.

Lam was speaking two days after saying she would not run for a second five-year term of office after presiding over a period of unprecedented upheaval in the global financial hub with anti-government protests and COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022