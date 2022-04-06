Left Menu

Tunisian president says voting in elections will be for individuals not for lists

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 06-04-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 14:58 IST
Tunisian president says voting in elections will be for individuals not for lists
Kais Saied Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Voting in Tunisian parliamentary elections expected to be held in December will take place in two rounds, and the voting will be for individuals not for lists as in all previous elections, state radio cited President Kais Saied as saying on Wednesday.

Saied's comments confirm that he is moving forward with political changes although they have not been agreed upon with other key players yet.

Saied said also that the Independent Electoral Commission ISIE would supervise the elections, although not in its current composition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022