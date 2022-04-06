Left Menu

JMM MLA launches campaign for domicile & employment policy

PTI | Pakur | Updated: 06-04-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 18:28 IST
JMM MLA launches campaign for domicile & employment policy
  • Country:
  • India

Ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislator from Borio in Sahebganj district, Lobin Hembram on Wednesday launched a statewide 'jan-jagran' (public awareness) campaign in support of his demand for a domicile and employment policy based on 1932 khatiyan (land survey report).

''I have decided to tour across the state in view of the public sentiment over the issue'', Hembram said while addressing a public meeting at Pakur. ''I will not return home till the demand is fulfilled,'' the JMM MLA said claiming that the campaign was neither ''anti-government'' nor ''anti-party'' but was for our identity and existence.

Hembram said JMM, in its election manifesto, had clearly stated that it would implement a domicile and employment policy based on 1932 khatiyan, if voted to power and had also promised to provide employment to five lakh youths in five year.

However, in the recent assembly session, Chief Minister Hemant Soren backtracked on the issue stating that it was not possible, he claimed.

''So I have decided to launch the jan-jagran campaign across the state and would not return home till the demand was met'', Hembram added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022