U.S. announces new round of sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions, Kremlin officials

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:18 IST
The United States on Wednesday announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions, as well as Kremlin officials and their family members, following mounting global accusations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

The measures include banning new investment in Russia, sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's adult children and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's family members. A senior administration official told reporters that if Putin were to change course in Ukraine, sanctions could slow and possibly reverse.

