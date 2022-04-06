Left Menu

Goa: AAP slams BJP over 'high water, power bills; demands rollback of revised water tariff

The Aam Aadmi Party Goa unit on Wednesday slammed the BJP government on Wednesday over the 'high water and power bills', demanding that the state government withdraw the free water distribution scheme and roll back the revised tariff immediately.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:54 IST
Goa: AAP slams BJP over 'high water, power bills; demands rollback of revised water tariff
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party Goa unit on Wednesday slammed the BJP government on Wednesday over the 'high water and power bills', demanding that the state government withdraw the free water distribution scheme and roll back the revised tariff immediately. All India Vice President of AAP Youth Wing and State Coordinator, Siddhesh Bhagat, has given an ultimatum of one month. "If the government does not roll back the revised tariff, the AAP will stage a protest", Bhagat said.

Bhagat alleged that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has failed to implement the free water scheme and said that only Arvind Kejriwal knows the formula for providing free electricity. "After AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal promised free electricity and water to the Goans if the AAP formed the government, the BJP government tried to copy AAP. But they failed miserably. Only Arvind Kejriwal knows the formula of providing free water and electricity," he said.

"Ordinary people are receiving water bills ranging from 40,000 to 1,00,000 as a result of the revised water tariff. Previously, a 15 unit cost Rs 1.50, a 15-50 unit cost Rs 5.50, and a 50-65 unit cost Rs 12. They now charge Rs. 3 per unit for 0-15 units, Rs. 9 for 15-25 units, Rs.15 for 25-40 units, and Rs. 15 for 40-50 units. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's free water scheme provides free water until the 16 unit. If a family has consumed 0.1-0.2 units more then they are no longer eligible for this scheme," Bhagat added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022