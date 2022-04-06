Jakhar faces flak for 'objectionable language' against Dalits, Cong leader seeks his expulsion

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday faced flak over a TV interview, with Dalit activists burning his effigy and another leader seeking his expulsion from the party for using ''objectionable language'' against the community.

Jakhar, however, said his statement was twisted and taken out of context. If anybody's sentiment is hurt, he expresses regret, Jakhar said.

According to video clips, Jakhar appeared to be indirectly referring to Charanjit Singh Channi, who was the state’s first Dalit CM, and questioned the party leadership for its choice.

He, however, did not name anyone.

''The leadership has to know where to keep everybody in place,'' he said in the interview.

Reacting to it, former Congress MLA Raj Kumar Verka on Wednesday accused Jakhar of using ''objectionable language'' against the Dalits and demanded that he be expelled from the party.

''You should seek an apology,'' Verka told Jakhar citing his interview with a news channel. He said the Congress should ''throw Jakhar out of the party immediately''. Verka said Jakhar was upset as he was not made the CM by the party following Amarinder Singh's unceremonious exit.

Reacting to the Verka's charge, Jakhar said he has always respected every religion and community. Jakhar said he always fought for the downtrodden and raised their voice. He said his statement was twisted and taken out of context. However, if anybody's sentiment was hurt with his statement, he expresses regret over it, Jakhar said. Meanwhile, some Dalit activists in Phagwara burnt Jakhar's effigy.

The protesters, led by Dalit activist Jarnail Nangal, also submitted a memorandum to Phagwara Superintendent of Police Harinderpal Singh, demanding the registration of a case against Jakhar under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act.

