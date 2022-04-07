French President Macron says killings in Bucha were 'very probably' war crimes
The alleged killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha were "very probably war crimes," said French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview published on Wednesday. "It was very probably a war crime that was committed there," said Macron. Ukraine and many Western countries accuse Russia of having killed several hundred civilians during its occupation of the town.
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-04-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 00:07 IST
- Country:
- France
The alleged killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha were "very probably war crimes," said French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview published on Wednesday. "It was very probably a war crime that was committed there," said Macron.
Ukraine and many Western countries accuse Russia of having killed several hundred civilians during its occupation of the town. Russia denies this, calling it a Ukrainian "provocation."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine says 'confrontational' Russia talks moving forward as West plans more sanctions
Oil prices decline as traders weigh prospect of EU ban on Russian oil
Russia's G20 membership under fire from U.S., Western allies
TOP WRAP 2-Ukraine says 'confrontational' Russia talks moving forward as West plans more sanctions
It cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions like G-20: US