French President Macron says killings in Bucha were 'very probably' war crimes

The alleged killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha were "very probably war crimes," said French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview published on Wednesday. "It was very probably a war crime that was committed there," said Macron.

Ukraine and many Western countries accuse Russia of having killed several hundred civilians during its occupation of the town. Russia denies this, calling it a Ukrainian "provocation."

