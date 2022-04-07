U.S. VP Harris' communications director tests positive for COVID -White House
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' communications director tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the White House said. Harris plans to follow CDC guidance and continue her public schedule, it said. In a separate statement, the White House said President Joe Biden's last COVID-19 test was on Monday and he had a negative result.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2022 02:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 02:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' communications director tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the White House said. The director, Jamal Simmons, was in close contact to Harris as defined by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, the White House added. Harris plans to follow CDC guidance and continue her public schedule, it said.
In a separate statement, the White House said President Joe Biden's last COVID-19 test was on Monday and he had a negative result.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Centers for Disease Control
- White House
- Kamala Harris
- U.S.
- Harris
- Joe Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S., Europe to address energy issues on Friday -White House
U.S. to announce Russia-related sanctions on Thursday -White House
WRAPUP 9-N.Korea tests largest ICBM, White House condemns return to long-range launches
White House releases report on Native American voting rights
Biden, Japan's Kishida 'strongly condemn' North Korean ICBM launch - White House