Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

UK drawing up plans to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine - The Times

Britain is drawing up plans to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine, according to The Times. Options under consideration in the Ministry of Defence include sending a protected patrol vehicle, such as the Mastiff, or a vehicle like the Jackal, which can be used as a reconnaissance or long-range patrol vehicle, the report said.

Parents of U.S. ex-Marine jailed in Russia worried 'something terrible' happened to him

The parents of Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia, said on Wednesday they were worried "something terrible" has happened to him and have not received any updates on his "rapidly declining health" in the past five days. Joe and Paula Reed, who met last week with U.S. President Joe Biden, said in a statement that a prisoner trade seemed to be the only way to bring Reed home in the short term. They urged the White House to take all possible steps to bring home their son. Tensions between Washington and Moscow are high in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine launched in February.

Ukraine seeks ruinous sanctions on Russia amid European hesitancy

Ukraine wants sanctions that are economically destructive enough for Russia to end its war after accusing some countries of still prioritizing money over punishment for civilian killings that the West condemns as war crimes. The democratic world must reject Russian oil and completely block Russian banks from the international finance system, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his daily video address early on Thursday.

Wife of UK's Finance Minister Sunak is non-domiciled for tax purposes -spokeswoman

The wife of British finance minister Rishi Sunak is treated as non-domiciled for UK tax purposes but pays taxes in Britain on all her UK income, her spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Akshata Murthy is the daughter of Narayana Murthy, the billionaire co-founder of IT services company Infosys, and she owns around 0.93% of the company. The tax status means she would not pay taxes in Britain on dividends from the Indian business.

Feet tied and bullet to the head: A killing in Ukraine's Bucha

A rope tied around his feet and a charred hole in his forehead, a dead man lies in scrub by a railroad track on the outskirts of the Ukrainian town of Bucha. The haunting figure, his flesh a sallow yellow as if a waxwork, lies surrounded by brown fallen leaves. Just meters (yards) away, the corpse of another victim lies in the undergrowth.

Russia hit with new round of U.S. sanctions as Biden decries 'major war crimes'

The United States targeted Russian banks and elites with a new round of sanctions on Wednesday, including banning Americans from investing in Russia, in response to what President Joe Biden condemned as "major war crimes" by Russian forces in Ukraine. The new sanctions hit Russia's Sberbank, which holds one-third of Russia's total banking assets, and Alfabank, the country's fourth largest financial institution, U.S. officials said. But energy transactions were exempted from the latest measures, they said.

UK cancels global LGBT+ conference over trans conversion therapy dispute

Britain abandoned on Wednesday plans to hold a flagship conference designed to promote LGBT+ rights around the world following a dispute over conversion therapy for transgender people that prompted charities and organisations to boycott the event. Britain had been due to host the Safe to Be Me conference in London in June to urge governments to tackle inequality and discrimination, and enable people to live free from prejudice.

Colombia court approves extradition to the U.S. of accused drug trafficker Otoniel

Colombia's Supreme Court of Justice on Wednesday approved the extradition to the United States of accused drug kingpin and Clan del Golfo crime gang leader Dairo Antonio Usaga, known as Otoniel. Otoniel, 50, was captured by Colombia's armed forces at the end of October, ending a seven-year manhunt. He is wanted in the United States on drug trafficking and other charges.

Analysis-Easy Russia sanctions exhausted, U.S. and allies face economic bite

As the world's wealthy democratic powers roll out new sanctions against Russia in response to horrifying images of executed Ukrainians in the city of Bucha, it has become clear that the easiest options are now exhausted and stark differences have emerged among allies over next steps. The European Union proposed a first stab at curbing Russia's energy sector in response to its invasion of Ukraine launched in February, banning imports of Russian coal. But EU countries remain divided even over this move, much less restricting imports of Russian oil and gas that are more important to their economies.

Russian far-rightist Zhirinovsky dies at 75, saluted by Putin

Russian far-right politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky, known for provocative stunts and anti-Western tirades that kept him in the public eye for more than three decades, has died after a long illness, the speaker of parliament said on Wednesday. Zhirinovsky, 75, was admitted to hospital earlier this year after contracting COVID-19, according to Russian media, and was too ill to speak out publicly on the war in Ukraine.

