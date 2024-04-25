Left Menu

NIA arrests one in connection with attack on Indian High Commission in London

In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested one accused in the 2023 case relating to the violent attack on the Indian High Commission in London, and unlawful actions during the subsequent protests.

ANI | Updated: 25-04-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 21:01 IST
NIA arrests one in connection with attack on Indian High Commission in London
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested one accused in the 2023 case relating to the violent attack on the Indian High Commission in London, and unlawful actions during the subsequent protests. Inderpal Singh Gaba, a resident of Hounslow in the UK, has been arrested for carrying out unlawful activities during the protests that took place on March 22, 2023.

NIA investigations in the case so far have revealed that the incidents in London on March 19 and March 22 last year were parts of a larger conspiracy to unleash vicious attacks on the Indian missions and its officials. The attacks in London in March 2023 were found to be in retaliation to the action taken by Punjab Police against pro-Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh on March 18, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024