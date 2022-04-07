Left Menu

Counting underway for Bihar legislative council polls

PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-04-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 11:29 IST
Counting of votes for 24 Bihar Legislative Council seats is underway amid tight security arrangements, election officials said on Thursday.

Polling for the two dozen seats were held on Monday.

Nearly 1.32 lakh voters shall be deciding the fate of 185 candidates across 534 polling booths, one each for every administrative block.

The tenure of 24 seats in the 75-strong upper house had ended in July last year, but elections had to be put off because of circumstances arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five of the seats fell vacant before expiry of term, owing to deaths of MLCs or their election to the assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

