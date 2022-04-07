Punjab, Haryana Congress stage protest against fuel price rise

The Punjab and Haryana units of the Congress on Thursday staged a protest here against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government over the constant rise in petrol, diesel, and cooking gas prices.

The protests were separately staged outside the party offices of the two state units here.

Many Congress leaders and workers from the two states participated in the protest, waged under the party's 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat' campaign. In the protest held outside Punjab unit office, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Pargat Singh were seen participating, while the Haryana unit protest saw participation of State unit chief Kumari Selja, Congress general secretary in-charge of Haryana Vivek Bansal, and some MLAs. ''This has broken the back of the common man. The BJP-led government instead of providing relief to the people has been burdening them with constant rise in petrol and diesel prices while prices of other essential commodities have also sharply increased,'' Selja said.

She said the Congress will raise the voice of the common people, from the streets to the Vidhan Sabha, and to the Parliament.

