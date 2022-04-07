Left Menu

Pakistan's top court to rule today in key case against PM Khan

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 16:46 IST
Pakistan's top court to rule today in key case against PM Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Supreme Court will announce its verdict later on Thursday in a case brought by the opposition after the deputy speaker of parliament, a member of Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, blocked a vote in parliament to oust Khan.

The ruling is due at 7.30 p.m. local time (1430 GMT), the court said.

The stand-off has thrown Pakistan, a country of 220 million people, ruled by the military for extended periods since independence in 1947, into a full-blown constitutional crisis.

