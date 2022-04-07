Left Menu

Sri Lanka foreign minister says government still holds majority in parliament

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:04 IST
Sri Lanka foreign minister says government still holds majority in parliament
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's government still has a majority in parliament and there is no consensus on who can replace the president and the prime minister despite protests against an economic crisis, the foreign ministry said on Thursday detailing a briefing of overseas diplomats.

"The foreign minister pointed out that the current government still held a majority in parliament and that despite the agitation, there was no consensus on who can replace the current president, prime minister and the parliament," Minister of Foreign Affairs G. L. Peiris was quoted as saying by his ministry in a statement.

Peiris briefed the diplomatic corps on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022