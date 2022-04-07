MCD came into being on Apr 7 in 1958, began journey from historic Town Hall

The erstwhile unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had come into being exactly 64 years ago and began its eventful journey from the historic Town Hall at Chandni Chowk.

The over 150-year-old Town Hall in the heart of Delhi was the power centre of the civic body whose first mayor was freedom fighter Aruna Asaf Ali, and which administered a majority portion of the national capital.

The MCD had come into being on April 7, 1958, evolving out of the municipal administration system that began around 1860s.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi had come into being under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, passed by Parliament.

According to old documents and reports accessed by PTI, and views of many experts, the MCD was modelled on the lines of the 'Bombay Municipal Corporation', when it was being envisaged by policy-makers, around a decade after India's independence.

The first municipal commissioner of Delhi, P R Nayak, had also taken charge on April 7, 1958, and his tenure ended on December 15, 1960, according to an old succession board hung in the old commissioner's office at the Town Hall.

From 80 councillors in 1958, through successive delimitation, the number of wards was expanded to 134 and eventually to 272 in 2007.

On Thursday, when PTI visited this iconic landmark, municipal staff present there were unaware of the day's significance, but expressed hope that new unified civic body will ''bode well for the financial health of the corporation'' which was not doing well since it was trifurcated into North Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi municipal corporations in 2011.

While the NDMC and SDMC have 104 wards each, the EDMC has 64 wards, spanning 272 wards across the city.

After a decade, Delhi is now again set to get a unified civic body, as Parliament on Tuesday passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod to it through a voice vote after negating all amendments sought by the opposition.

The number of seats in the merged municipal corporation of Delhi will not exceed 250, and a special officer may be appointed to oversee its function till the first meeting of the body is held under the reunification law, according to the bill.

The MCD was set up after amalgamating several local bodies and administrative committees, according to archival records.

Lutyen's Delhi area governed by the New Delhi Municipal Committee (later New Delhi Municipal Council) and Delhi Cantonment areas were kept out of the ambit of the new corporation.

The headquarters of the newly-formed civic body was at the historic Town Hall in Chandni Chowk area, in which the earlier Delhi municipality was also housed, and where the MCD was housed from 1958 till about 2009 before moving base to the swanky Civic Centre in front of the New Delhi railway station.

The old Town Hall was built in 1860s and construction completed in 1866 at a cost of nearly Rs 1.86 lakh. The building was earlier called Delhi Institute or Lawrence Institute, and is still considered one of the most iconic buildings of the city, which earlier had a Gothic-design clocktower in front of it. While the clocktower was demolished soon after Independence, the area is still called 'Ghantaghar'.

A heritage renewal project for the over 150-year-old building has been planned by the NDMC for the past several years, but it has not taken off the ground yet.

As the national capital is set to get a new unified municipal corporation, the swanky and towering Civic Centre in the heart of Delhi is set to become its headquarters, with officials saying there is ''enough space'' in the existing main hall to accommodate all members of the House that will come into being after civic polls.

On April 22, 2010, Shyama Prasad Mookejee Civic Centre, was inaugurated by the then Union Home Minister P Chidambaram with former deputy prime minister L K Advani as the Chief Guest.

The function was presided over by the then Delhi mayor Kanwar Sain, and attended by then chief minister Sheila Dikshit, BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj, V K Malhotra, and other senior leaders.

According to a plaque installed at the Civic Centre, Shiriesh Malpani and Associates, Delhi was the architect firm, while contractor was M/s IJM Corporation Berhad, Malaysia.

As Delhi is on way to get a unified municipal corporation once again, many constitutional experts recalled the inception and journey of the erstwhile MCD which they said was a ''very powerful body'' with a ''very powerful mayor''.

Former Delhi chief secretary and ex-state election commissioner Rakesh Mehta said, ''The MCD was conceptualised on the lines of the Bombay Municipal Corporation''.

On the proposed reunification, he said, ''The MCD already has the infrastructure, the Civic Centre has a House to accommodate all the councillors in one place, and mayor too will have a greater stature by virtue of being the first citizen of the city, as it was pre-trifurcation''.

S K Sharma, former secretary, Lok Sabha, said the stature and prestige of the Delhi mayor, will grow manifold after reunification as trifurcation had ''reduced the stature'' since areas, power and influence, everything had been divided.

''In unified MCD, mayor was the number one citizen of Delhi and a mayor received foreign dignitaries at airport and accorded civic receptions at Red Fort or Ramlila Maidan,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)