Left Menu

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee calls on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to discuss governance issues

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan on Thursday to discuss issues of governance.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-04-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 20:02 IST
West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee calls on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to discuss governance issues
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan on Thursday to discuss issues of governance. The meeting comes in the backdrop of the ongoing row between the ruling Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Birbhum violence that took the lives of nine people last month.

Earlier Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Birbhum violence and said that it is high time to revisit the "confrontational unconstitutional" stance so that democratic values and human rights get restored and people get a reprieve from repressive 'fear' and suffering. In a three-page reply letter to Banerjee, the Governor said that there was a "political conspiracy" behind the violence. He also said that the number of casualties may be higher.

Dhankhar's comments came in reply to Banerjee's letter in which she had urged Governor "to refrain from making unwarranted statements and allow the administration to conduct an impartial probe into the Birbhum violence. Meanwhile, five BJP MLAs including the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari were suspended from the West Bengal Assembly following a clash with TMC MLAs on the floor of the House over Birbhum violence.

As many as nine people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum last month after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe of the Birbhum violence case following the Calcutta High Court order. Five accused have been arrested in the Birbhum violence incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022