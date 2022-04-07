Left Menu

Blinken says U.S. building pressure on Russia

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:38 IST
Blinken says U.S. building pressure on Russia
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said the United States is sustaining and building its pressure on Russia, as he warned that there are more credible reports of torture, rape and killings by Russian forces in Ukraine. Blinken, speaking to reporters at NATO following a meeting of foreign ministers, said there is a growing coalition of countries with Ukraine and against Russia.

"We're sustaining and building up pressure on the Kremlin and its neighbors," Blinken said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

