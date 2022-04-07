Left Menu

European Central Bank head says she's positive for COVID-19

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde tweeted Thursday that she tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms but will continue working from home. “I am vaccinated and boosted, and my symptoms are thankfully reasonably mild,” Lagarde, 66, wrote on Twitter. “I will work from home in Frankfurt until I am fully recovered. There is no impact on the ECB's operations.” The news conference she typically holds following the meeting of the Frankfurt-based bank's rate-setting council is slated to go ahead next Thursday, with the format to be decided in the coming days. Lagarde's tweet comes as numerous European countries have dropped nearly all their COVID-19 restrictions and are battling a surge of the virus fuelled by the highly infectious omicron subvariant BA.2.

Another tweet from Lagarde shows her speaking unmasked with European finance ministers at a meeting Monday.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesman said Thursday, a day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden.

