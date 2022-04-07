Chronology of major developments related to current political crisis in Pakistan
Following is a brief chronology of major developments related to the formation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, his abrupt move to dissolve the National Assembly and the verdict of the Supreme Court: 1996: Imran Khan launched Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which means the movement for justice.
2002: Khan wins election to become a Member of National Assembly.
2013: Khan again elected to the National Assembly.
2018: Khan becomes Prime Minister after leading his party to victory in the general elections.
March 3, 2021: Opposition leader and former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani defeats Pakistan's Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in Senate elections.
March 6, 2021: Imran Khan wins trust vote in National Assembly following the defeat of his finance minister.
March 8, 2022: Pakistan's Opposition leaders submit no-confidence motion against PM Khan; accuse his government of uncontrolled inflation.
March 19: Khan's party issues show-cause notices to dissident PTI lawmakers.
March 20: Speaker summons National Assembly session on March 25 to take up no-trust motion against PM Khan.
March 23: PM Khan says he will not resign as 3 allies indicate to vote against his government.
March 25: Pakistan’s National Assembly session adjourned without tabling of no-trust motion against PM Khan.
March 27: At massive rally, PM Khan claims foreign powers behind ‘conspiracy’ to overthrow his government.
March 28: PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif tables no-trust motion against PM Khan in National Assembly.
March 30: PM Khan loses majority after key ally sides with Opposition ahead of no-trust vote.
March 31: Pak Parliament meets to debate no-trust motion against PM Khan.
April 1: PM Khan claims his life is in danger; asserts that he is not afraid and will continue his fight for an independent and democratic Pakistan.
April 3: Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri blocks no-trust motion against PM Khan.
April 3: President Alvi dissolves National Assembly on advice of PM Khan.
April 4: Imran to continue as Pak PM until caretaker premier’s appointment: Prez Alvi April 4: Pak's apex court adjourns hearing by a day on rejection of no-trust vote April 5: Pak's apex court seeks record of National Assembly proceedings on no-trust motion April 7: Pak Supreme Court strikes down ruling by the deputy speaker on the rejection of a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. The apex court also orders restoration of the National Assembly. No-trust motion to be held on April 9.
