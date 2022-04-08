Left Menu

Biden, Jackson to deliver remarks after Jackson's Senate confirmation to Supreme Court

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 00:02 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and Ketanji Brown Jackson will deliver remarks on Friday on the latter's Senate confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court, the White House said on Thursday.

Jackson was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Thursday as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court in a milestone for the United States and a victory for Biden, who made good on a campaign promise as he seeks to infuse the federal judiciary with a broader range of backgrounds.

