Biden, Jackson to deliver remarks after Jackson's Senate confirmation to Supreme Court
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 00:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden and Ketanji Brown Jackson will deliver remarks on Friday on the latter's Senate confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court, the White House said on Thursday.
Jackson was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Thursday as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court in a milestone for the United States and a victory for Biden, who made good on a campaign promise as he seeks to infuse the federal judiciary with a broader range of backgrounds.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;
U.S. reinstates 352 product exclusions from China tariffs
COVID pandemic fuelled 2021 population drop in 73% of U.S. counties
U.S., Japan strike deal to lower chances of higher Japanese duties on beef
China hopes U.S. will scrap all tariffs on Chinese products: commerce ministry