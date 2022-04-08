Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Denver to appeal $14 million verdict in case against police over 2020 protests

The city of Denver said it will appeal a federal jury's verdict from March that awarded $14 million to a dozen activists who sued Denver police, claiming excessive force was used against peaceful protesters during racial injustice demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in 2020. "There hasn't been a final judgment entered, but Denver City Attorney's Office has decided to pursue post-trial relief, including an appeal," the Denver City Attorney's Office said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Biden move lifting COVID curbs on migrants at U.S. border has Democrats on defensive

Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Thursday pushed back against President Joe Biden's lifting of a pandemic-related rule expelling immigrants seeking asylum, with others supportive of the policy saying the administration needed to do more work to prepare for a surge in migrants. "I want to see the plan that the administration has to address this, as a lot of my colleagues do," said Representative Pete Aguilar, the vice chairman of the 221-member House Democratic Caucus. "There's a lot more that needs to be done."

U.S. Medicare limits coverage for Biogen's Alzheimer's drug

The U.S. government health plan for people age 65 and over on Thursday issued its final coverage policy for Biogen Inc's Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, moving forward with an unusually strict plan limiting it to patients in clinical trials. For drugs similar to Aduhelm, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said it would allow coverage if the medication is approved after a standard review by the Food and Drug Administration.

Senate confirms Jackson as first Black woman on U.S. Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court in a milestone for the United States and a victory for President Joe Biden, who made good on a campaign promise as he seeks to infuse the federal judiciary with a broader range of backgrounds. The vote to confirm the 51-year-old federal appellate judge to a lifetime job on the nation's top judicial body was 53-47, with three Republicans - Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney - joining Biden's fellow Democrats. A simple majority was needed, as Jackson overcame Republican opposition in a Supreme Court confirmation process that remains fiercely partisan.

Donald Trump should be held in contempt of court -NY attorney general

New York's attorney general on Thursday asked a state judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court for not turning over documents she subpoenaed for a civil probe into the former U.S. president's business practices. In a court filing, Attorney General Letitia James said Trump failed to honor a court order that he comply "in full" with her subpoena for documents and information by March 31.

Michigan governor asks state's top court to protect abortion rights

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday asked the state's top court to recognize the right to abortion under the state constitution ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could undermine abortion rights nationally. Whitmer, a Democrat running for re-election in a competitive race this year, joins several other Democratic state leaders who are seeking to codify abortion rights before the Supreme Court's decision expected this spring.

Alabama passes bill criminalizing some healthcare for transgender youth

Alabama lawmakers passed a bill on Thursday that would criminalize gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth, with a threat of 10 years in prison for medical providers. The legislation, passed 66-28 by the state's House of Representatives on the last day of the legislative session, now goes to Republican Governor Kay Ivey. It is the latest in a flurry of measures in Republican-led states aimed at transgender youth.

Boy Scouts defeat Girl Scouts' trademark lawsuit over co-ed scouting

The Boy Scouts of America's use of the word "Scouting" to advertise co-ed programs does not violate the Girl Scouts' trademark rights, a Manhattan federal court ruled https://tmsnrt.rs/3x5O3QC on Thursday. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein said a lawsuit by the Girl Scouts over the term was based on fear of competition from the Boy Scouts, and the Boy Scouts has the right to use "Scouts" and "Scouting" without reference to gender.

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi is latest U.S. official to test positive for COVID

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman said on Thursday, after more than half a dozen other federal officials tested positive in recent days. The Democratic leader tested positive after a negative test result earlier in the week, spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement.

U.S. court reinstates Biden federal employee COVID vaccine mandate

A U.S. appeals court panel on Thursday reinstated President Joe Biden's executive order mandating that federal civilian employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. By a 2-1 vote, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted an injunction issued by a U.S. district judge in Texas in January that had blocked enforcement of the federal employee vaccine mandate. Biden said in September he would require about 3.5 million government workers to get vaccinated by Nov. 22, barring a religious or medical accommodation, or face discipline or firing.

