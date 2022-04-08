Left Menu

Row over hijab bid to 'exploit' people, 'azaan' controversy non-issue: Kerala Guv

If you educate people properly, they will take care of themselves, he said.Khan said obstacles keep coming up but India is destined to go way forward.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 15:06 IST
Row over hijab bid to 'exploit' people, 'azaan' controversy non-issue: Kerala Guv
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday termed the hijab row as an attempt to ''exploit'' the people and stressed the need for providing public education to overcome such odds.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a 'Lok Sansad' event organised at the NDMC convention Centre here, Khan described the ongoing 'azaan' controversy in Karnataka as a ''non-issue''.

Some right-wing outfits and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have called for stopping the use of loudspeakers from mosques saying they cause disturbance for people living in surrounding areas.

''Is this an issue? Talking about it is helping them. Do you want to help them,'' Khan said when asked about opposition of 'azaan' by some in Karnataka.

The Kerala Governor said that if provided proper education, people can take care of themselves.

''All these efforts are to exploit the people. If you educate people properly, they will take care of themselves,'' he said.

Khan said obstacles keep coming up but India is destined to go way forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States
4
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022